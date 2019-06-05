PM picks Amir Ohana to replace Shaked as Justice Minister

PMO announces Likud MK Amir Ohana will serve as acting Justice Minkister until next elections after Netanyahu fires Shaked and Bennett.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has selected Likud MK Amir Ohana to replace Aleyet Shaked as acting Justice Minister, the Prime Minister's Office announced Wednesday evening.

"MK Amir Ohana is a jurist who knows the legal system well. He holds a bachelor's degree in law, specializing in the Central District Attorney's Office," the PMO stated.

"For a decade, MK Ohana worked as a lawyer and appeared in various courts throughout Israel, and the Knesset led a series of laws, including the Basic Law on Nationality."

The Likud party emphasized the fact that Ohana is the first member of the LGBTQ community to be appointed as Israel's Justice Minister.

Prime Minister Netanyahu fired Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett from the Cabinet on Sunday in a surprise move.

Netanyahu had reportedly sought to give the justice portfolio to Minister Yariv Levin, another Likud minister. However, Levin has refused to be made Justice Minister on an interim basis and will only seek the Justice Ministry after the next elections in September.

National Union chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich has also sought the justice portfolio.