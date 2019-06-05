'I'd love to see Shaked in the Likud - or leading United Right'

New Justice Minister will be appointed soon, says senior Likud lawmaker, while lauding outgoing minister Ayelet Shaked as 'electoral asset.'

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz (Likud) praised outgoing Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) Wednesday morning, lauding her work in the Justice Ministry and saying she would be an “electoral asset” in either his own Likud party or the United Right, suggesting she could lead the latter in the September 17th election.

“I think that Ayelet Shaked did some very good work in the Justice Ministry, and that she definitely is a prominent figure and an electoral asset,” Steinitz said on the “Kalman Liberman” show on Reshet Bet.

“I would be happy to see Shaked in the Likud, or as the head of the Union of Right-Wing Parties. But the calculations regarding how to strengthen the Likud I’ll leave to the Prime Minister.”

Shaked, who served as Justice Minister even after losing her Knesset seat in April, was fired from the government this Sunday, with her termination going into effect Tuesday.

Steinitz said a new minister would likely be tapped in the next few days or next week, though it remains unclear who will be chosen.

“I don’t know when a new minister will be picked. I can only estimate that it will be in the next few days or during the next week. In my opinion, Yariv Levin is a worthy candidate, but I understand that he doesn’t want a temporary appointment.”