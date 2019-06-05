Bennett not ruling out running in technical bloc

Former Education Minister is in contact with other parties, but stresses: "A technical bloc also has limits."

Former Education Minister and New Right chairman Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that he would run for the Knesset in the next election only as part the New Right party, but does not rule out creating a "technical bloc" with other parties.

"Friends, all day there are publications about positions, secured spots on lists, as if I or others are looking to join other parties," Bennett said, according to the Israel Hayom newspaper.

"I'm only running with the New Right. I believe in the values ​​of the connection between the religious and the secular, a real right, Judaism which brings us closer. I do not rule out running in a technical bloc, but the New Right is my party. And even in a technical bloc, there are moral boundaries that I will not cross. I have not spoken to anyone about spots on lists. It's still very very early. That’s it. We’re moving forward!" he continued.

Arutz Sheva reported earlier on Tuesday that senior religious Zionist rabbis were working behind the scenes to ensure that former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked would continue her public service and run for the 22nd Knesset.

The rabbis intend to appeal to Shaked and ask her to continue her public activity as she has done over the past six years, during which she has advanced many moves for the national camp in general and for religious Zionism in particular.

Meanwhile, amid calls in the Likud to secure Shaked a spot on the party's Knesset list, it is also quite possible that the outgoing Justice Minister will join the United Right list.

Due to the fact that Shaked is considered popular both among the religious Zionist camp and outside it, it is possible that she will head a list that will run in the elections for the 22nd Knesset and will include the Jewish Home, National Union and other right-wing parties.

Shaked on Tuesday left the Justice Ministry, which she headed over the past four years. At the farewell ceremony, which took place in the presence of the top echelons of the ministry, Shaked detailed her achievements and promised to return to the ministry.