Former Governor in Hevron: What a remarkable thing to see

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker visited Hevron and toured the Cave of the Patriarchs.
“It’s remarkably moving,” he told Arutz Sheva of the visit. “Certainly from a religious standpoint, not only for the Jewish people but for Christians like me and others – what a remarkable thing to see.”
“The fact that we were able to come here – I’ve been to Jerusalem and other parts of Israel – but to be here for the first time is really outstanding,” added Walker.
“This site is open to anyone. Obviously important from a religious standpoint but also from a historical standpoint for anyone in the world, and it’s now open to the public.”
President Donald Trump’s support for Israel is “unprecedented”, said Walker, “and certainly a stop here (in Hevron -ed.) would be one more sign in what has already been historic in terms of support from any American president for the State of Israel.”
