Former Governor in Hevron: What a remarkable thing to see

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker at the Cave of the Patriarchs

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker visited Hevron and toured the Cave of the Patriarchs.

“It’s remarkably moving,” he told Arutz Sheva of the visit. “Certainly from a religious standpoint, not only for the Jewish people but for Christians like me and others – what a remarkable thing to see.”

“The fact that we were able to come here – I’ve been to Jerusalem and other parts of Israel – but to be here for the first time is really outstanding,” added Walker.

“This site is open to anyone. Obviously important from a religious standpoint but also from a historical standpoint for anyone in the world, and it’s now open to the public.”

President Donald Trump’s support for Israel is “unprecedented”, said Walker, “and certainly a stop here (in Hevron -ed.) would be one more sign in what has already been historic in terms of support from any American president for the State of Israel.”





