Two large fires rage in Jerusalem

Firefighters trying to subdue two major fires on outskirts of Jerusalem. A number of houses have been evacuated.

Many firefighting teams are currently trying to control two major fires that broke out in Jerusalem, one in the Lifta area and the other near the Moshavim of Even Sapir, Ora and Aminadav.

Police forces evacuated a number of houses of their occupants following the fire that raged in the vicinity of Even Sapir, Ora and Aminadav. The entrance to the site was blocked to allow firefighters to enter.

Police said, "Residents who evacuated independently are asked to leave the doors of their homes without locking them in order to facilitate police search operations. We urge citizens to refrain from going to areas where there are fires and to obey police orders."

At the same time, Menachem Begin Road - from Golda Boulevard to the entrance to the city - was blocked to traffic in both directions by police following the renewal of the brush fire in the Lifta area at the entrance to Jerusalem.

Police reported that the heavy smoke makes it difficult for drivers to see, and that the road will remain blocked until the end of firefighting operations to ensure the safety of the public and of drivers.