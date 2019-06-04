Tourism rises 11%

Eleven percent more tourists visited Israel in May than in April.

A total of 440,000 tourists entered Israel in May 2019, for a total rise of 26.8% when compared to May 2017.

Since January 2019, a total of 1.899 million tourists visited Israel, compared to 1.753 million during the same period last year, for a total rise of 8.3%.

A total of 383.2 thousand tourists entered Israel via plane, for an 11.3% rise compared to May 2018 and a 26.6% rise compared to May 2017. Another 56.6 thousand tourists arrived via land crossings, for a rise of 9.7% compared to May 2018 and 27.9% compared to May 2017.

During May 2019, 25.8 thousand day visitors, compared to 25,000 in May 2018 and 23.5 thousand in May 2017.

Income from tourists reached 2.1 billion NIS over the course of the month, for a total of 9.7 billion NIS since the start of January.

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) noted that the number of tourists is constantly rising, breaking its own records.

"We are [further] developing the infrastructure, and I am happy that the National Infrastructure Committee approved the cable car project, which will greatly improve tourists' experiences."