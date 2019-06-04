Could United Right form alliance with New Right - and Zehut?

United Right chief Rafi Peretz open to alliance with the New Right party - but emphasizes United Right won't be changing leadership.

Is the United Right party preparing for an alliance with Naftali Bennett’s New Right?

On Tuesday, United Right-Jewish Home chief MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz discussed the possibility of a joint run with the former Jewish Home leaders, Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, who bolted from the Jewish Home last December to form the New Right.

“I’m in favor of political alliances, and there are overtures to Bennett and Shaked, we’re trying to see if it’s relevant to offer an alliance,” Peretz told the “HaOlam HaBoker” program Tuesday morning.

“I don’t hold a grudge against anyone, and I think there is room in the Jewish Home for everyone on the entire spectrum of Religious Zionism.”

While no meetings have yet been held with the New Right leaders, Peretz said the matter could be settled within days.

“There hasn’t been a meeting yet, but things like this could happen within the next few days.”

Peretz added that other alliances, including with former MK Moshe Feiglin and his Zehut faction were under consideration. But Peretz emphasized that regardless of whatever arrangements the United Right makes for the September election, he would not relinquish control of the party.

“The leadership will not change. This leadership grew out of a crisis, and put Religious Zionism and the party back on its feet. The leadership will remain.”

“I didn’t come here to the public sector to serve for only a couple of days,” continued Peretz.