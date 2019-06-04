The Seven Universal Laws - just for Noahides?

Rambam’s 13 Principles and what they mean to the Nations.

We are joined by Rabbi Zalman Weiss, who has been with us before discussing his book, "Adon Olam: A Search for Meaning?”

This week Rabbi Weiss discusses his upcoming tour to the United States where he will present The Nations Principles of Faith.

In other words, he said that Rambam’s Principles of Faith are not just for the Jews, but also for those who have left their previous faith systems, and who choose to connect to the Jewish people and the G-d of the Jews in the proper way.