Man killed in car explosion in the north

Firefighters pull man from car which exploded in city of Nesher near Haifa, forced to declare his death.

A man was killed Monday morning as a result of an explosion in a car in the city of Nesher near Haifa.

Firefighters summoned to the scene removed the victim from the vehicle that went up in flames and extinguished the flames. The Magen David Adom team that was summoned to the scene was forced to declare his death after no signs of life were identified.

The police reported: "A number of minutes ago, a report was received about a vehicle on fire at Lotem Street in the city of Nesher, according to medical sources, in which one person was wounded in an unknown manner at this stage."

"Police are conducting searches and forensic investigators have been deployed to the scene. The background to the burning of the vehicle is being examined."