New IDF digital unit to thwart attacks in Judea and Samaria

In the past year, the IDF has changed its perception of the war on terrorism and established the digital unit.

The attack which took place on Friday when a terrorist from Judea and Samaria entered the Old City to carry out an attack is just a glimpse of what is really happening under the surface.

Over the past year, more than 3,000 terrorists suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, popular terror and disorderly disturbances have been arrested, 406 weapons have been seized and more than NIS 2 million earmarked for terrorism purposes have been confiscated.

In the past year, the IDF has changed its perception of the war on terrorism and established the digital unit.

In recent months, dozens of training exercises have been conducted for all the security forces monitoring the Judea and Samaria Line to actualize the concept and strengthen its operational edge. The training is carried out in cooperation between organizations and includes simulators, Krav Maga and shooting. In addition, a dedicated force training team was established. This week, the "Operational Edge" training was conducted for the entire Judea and Samaria Division in the Adam facility.

The operational purpose of the "Digital Sniper" project is to create operational superiority based on an intelligence infrastructure that enables a quick transition to action by providing a relevant warning in time and space to use operational force to prevent, disrupt and thwart terrorist threats.

The concept combines advanced digital capabilities and technical capabilities designed to improve the warrior's readiness to deal with operational events in the most professional and quick manner.

The space is vast, the potential for attacks is high and hence the need to unite all the forces. The Judea and Samaria Division is composed of six territorial divisions spread over 3,895 square kilometers with 150 kilometers from north to south, Route 60 is the main axis crossing the sector along the length of the road, and about 795 kilometers of roads used for the movement of the population in the area.

The length of the security fence is 764 km. There are 13 crossings to the Jerusalem Envelope area, another 15 to Judea and Samaria, four to the Judea and Samaria area, and 98 agricultural gates in Judea and Samaria. All of these explain the great importance of the digital unit. The summary of the months of January-April 2019 shows that 1007 detainees suspected of involvement in terrorist activities and disturbances were caught, 263 weapons were seized and funds earmarked for terror in the amount of NIS 352,448 were confiscated.