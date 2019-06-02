Likud MK refuses PM's offer to appoint him Justice Minister

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin turns down offer from Netanyahu, following firing of New Right ministers Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett.

Tourism Minister MK Yariv Levin (Likud) turned down an offer made by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to appoint him Justice Minister, filling the vacancy left by the firing Sunday afternoon of incumbent Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right).

Levin refused the position on the grounds that he was not interested in assuming control of the Justice Ministry for just for the transitional government.

The Justice Ministry, which was assigned to Shaked while she was still a member of the Jewish Home, is expected to return to the Jewish Home once a new government is formed, if Prime Minister Netanyahu retains power after this September’s election.

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu notified Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett that they would no longer serve as members of his government.

The two had failed to win reelection to the Knesset in the April 9th election, coming just 1,400 short of the 3.25% electoral threshold.

While the two retained their ministries after Netanyahu failed to form a new coalition government, neither minister had taken part in the regular weekly cabinet meetings following their defeat, until Sunday morning.

Angered by their decision to join the cabinet meeting and hoping to weaken them politically, Netanyahu fired both of the New Right ministers Sunday, a firing which goes into effect Tuesday, ahead of a scheduled security cabinet meeting.