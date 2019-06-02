'Jerusalem Day - a holiday of national unity'

Education minister arrives at cabinet meeting following prolonged absence. 'Now, more than ever, we need unity, not polarization.'

Minister of Education Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked arrived at the weekly cabinet meeting Sunday afternoon after a long absence from the government meetings that have continued since the elections.

At the entrance to the cabinet meeting, Minister Bennett spoke of the personal connection he felt to Jerusalem Day due to the story of his family's immigration to Israel.

"Happy Jerusalem Day. 52 years ago, my parents, Jim and Myrna, immigrated to Israel following the Six-Day War and the reunification of Jerusalem. That's why I was privileged to live in this country. "

"Today, the education system marks the holiday of Jerusalem as a holiday of national unity and connections between all of us. This is a period in which more than ever we need unity. Not polarization, but connections between the religious and the secular, between the right and the left. We are all one nation.”