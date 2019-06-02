Muslims throw stones, chairs and other objects at security forces on Temple Mount. J'lem police commander orders forces to enter compound.

Alongside the Jerusalem Day events that began immediately after the end of Shabbat and will continue throughout the day, Muslim riots on the Temple Mount have also broken out.

At around 7 am, Muslims began throwing stones and various objects at security forces and Jewish civilians.

The police spokesperson said that during the morning hours "riots broke out on the Temple Mount, including stone throwing, throwing of chairs and various objects, following which the commander of the Jerusalem district, Major General Doron Yedid, ordered police to enter the Temple Mount and deal with the rioters."

The police spokesperson added that "The commander of the Jerusalem district is at the scene and is giving orders to all the forces deployed on the Temple Mount."

Over the course of the day traditional events marking the liberation of Jerusalem will be taking place, including the flag march ("Rikudegalim") in the center of the city, the ceremony at Ammunition Hill, and the celebration at the Mercaz Harav yeshiva, to be attended by Knesset members, ministers and the prime minister.