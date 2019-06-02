Hanegbi: We might form a government with Benny Gantz

Tzachi Hanegbi: I suggest that Gantz not personally disqualify Netanyahu because we might form a unity government after the elections.

Minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) on Saturday night suggested that Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz not personally disqualify Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu because after the elections, a unity government could be formed.

"We never personally disqualified Benny Gantz," Hanegbi said in an interview on Channel 12 News, adding that the members of Blue and White were wrong when they ruled out the possibility of sitting in a coalition led by Netanyahu.

"They disqualified Bibi because they thought it would cause a change within the Likud, they did not understand the soul of the Likud," claimed Hanegbi.

He suggested that Gantz “flip the switch and say, 'I will be willing to sit in a government with Netanyahu.' We will have a unity government with impressive achievements."

The Likud expressed reservations about Hanegbi's remarks, saying, "Minister Hanegbi's remarks are his own opinion. The Likud and the prime minister want to establish a strong right-wing government led by a large Likud and under the leadership of Netanyahu, as the people chose."