Temple Mount to open for Jews on Jerusalem Day

Temple Mount activists praise police, call on Jews to visit the Temple Mount on anniversary of the liberation of Jerusalem.

The Temple Mount is scheduled to open for Jewish worshipers on Sunday on the occasion of Jerusalem Day.

Temple Mount activists praised the police for their actions for the Temple Mount, and called upon Jews to ascend the Temple Mount on the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of the liberation of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six Day War.

Rabbis, Knesset members and other public figures are preparing to visit the Temple Mount on the occasion of Jerusalem Day.

The Israel Police had initially announced that the Temple Mount would be closed to Jews on Jerusalem Day, citing “security reasons”.

The Temple Mount was left in the hands of the Jordanian Waqf following Jerusalem’s reunification in the Six Day War in 1967. The Waqf has taken advantage of this and removed every sign of ancient Jewish presence at the most Jewish holy site.

Police, in an attempt to appease the Waqf, discriminate against Jews. They limit the number of Jewish worshippers allowed on the Temple Mount at one time in order to prevent conflict with Muslim worshippers. They often close the Mount to Jews in response to Muslim riots – despite evidence that Muslim riots have been planned in advance for the specific purpose of forcing Jews out.

Despite this, Palestinian Arabs regularly blame Israel for the Arab riots and violence on the Temple Mount and, in general, falsely claim that Israel is trying to "Judaize" the compound.