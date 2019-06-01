The surprising political comeback

Naftali Bennett is planning a joint run with Rafi Peretz, Bezalel Smotrich and even Moshe Feiglin under the name 'United Right Front.'

Former Education Minister Naftali Bennett has already decided to run for the 22nd Knesset. According to a Yediot Ahronot report on Friday morning, Bennett tried to form a joint run of several right-wing parties under the name "United Right Front" even before it was finally decided that the Knesset would be dispersed.

Bennett met on Thursday with Moshe Feiglin (Zehut) and is scheduled to meet next week with Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Jewish Home) and Bezalel Smotrich (National Union).

Bennett also intends to contact Otzma Yehudit headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir. In the past, Bennett has ruled out a joint run with Ben-Gvir and his partners, but this time he may act differently.

The report also said that the Union of Right-Wing Parties made arrangements on Thursday to establish a headquarters for the election campaign, and Jewish Home initiated talks to decide if the party's representatives on the list would be a copy of the existing list or whether the party would hold primaries.