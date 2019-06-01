Zarif: Netanyahu failed to protect Israel

Iranian Foreign Minister: Al-Quds is not for sale, Netanyahu has failed to protect Israel, despite his Iron Dome.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday took a jab at Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, claiming he has failed to protect Israel.

In a post on Twitter on the occasion of the Iranian Al-Quds Day, Zarif wrote, “Al-Quds is not for sale. Nobody has the right to cede the first Qibla of Muslims.”

He added, “A few Arab rulers believe that if they follow Netanyahu, they'll be able to achieve their illusions. But Netanyahu has failed to protect Israel, despite his Iron Dome, so how can he protect THEM?”

Zarif also took part in a rally in Tehran in honor of Al-Quds Day, which was launched by Iran's revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

During Al-Quds Day, rallies are held around the world and are used to incite against Israelis and Jews.

In the Tehran rally, demonstrators torched US and Israeli flags and burned effigies of US President Donald Trump and of Netanyahu.

In addition to Zarif, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also took part and belittled the Trump administration’s peace plan for Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, which has come to be known as the “Deal of the Century”.

"Undoubtedly, the deal of the century will become the bankruptcy of the century," the state news agency IRNA quoted Rouhani as telling reporters at the rally.

