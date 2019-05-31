260,000 Muslims pray on Temple Mount for Ramadan

As Ramadan draws to a close, more than 250,000 Muslims ascend Temple Mount for Friday prayers, following terror attack in Old City.

More than 260,000 Muslims took part in the final Friday prayers of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa mosque compound on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem, as Israel heightened security following an Arab terror attack which left two Israelis wounded.

The Waqf, the Jordan-based Islamic religious authority in charge of the compound, said some 260,000 worshippers took part in the lunchtime prayers Friday.

The prayers came only hours after a 19-year-old terrorist, identified as a Palestinian Authority resident, stabbed two Israelis, leaving one seriously wounded and the second in moderate condition.

The terrorist was shot dead by Israeli police officers.

"Police units that responded at the scene saw the attacker with a knife. The attacker was shot and killed," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

The Palestinian Authority health ministry later named him as Yusef Wajih from Abwein

village.

In a separate incident, another Palestinian Arab teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces as he sought to sneak into Jerusalem, reportedly to pray at Al-Aqsa.

After the attack, gates to the Old City were briefly sealed before being reopened as thousands thronged towards the mosque.

Despite a heavy police presence, there were no reports of further incidents.

Rosenfeld said increased security presence would "continue throughout the afternoon and evening."