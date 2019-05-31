Likud to Netanyahu: Recruit Shaked, get rid of Bennett

Senior Likud officials are pushing Netanyahu to secure a spot on the party's list for former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked.

Likud party officials are working to secure former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked on the party's list for the upcoming Knesset and are putting pressure on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to agree to the move.

Shaked is expected to run for the Knesset separately from former Education Minister Naftali Bennett and intends to do so within the framework of the Likud, according to a report in Yediot Ahronot by political analyst Amit Segal,

"Shaked will do anything to integrate into the Likud and that's why she needs Netanyahu's mercy," Segal wrote. "Is it possible that Hell will burn over [a reference to the rumored strained relationship between Sara Netanyahu and Shaked and Bennett] and Balfour (street of Prime Minister's residence) will have a place for Shaked?"

"The reason that the answer can be positive is simply to mess up Bennett. Senior Likud officials are telling Netanyahu that if he doesn't secure Shaked, she and Bennett will join the nationalist camp in high positions. They're telling him to separate her from Bennett and get rid of him," Segal concluded.



Yediot Ahronot also reported that Bennett is trying to form a joint campaign of several right-wing parties under the name "United Right-Wing Front." Bennett met yesterday with Moshe Feiglin (Zehut) and is scheduled to meet next week with Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Bayit Yehudi) and Bezalel Smotrich (National Union).

Bennett intends to send the same message to Otzma Yehudit headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir. In the past, Bennett has ruled out a joint run with Ben-Gvir and his partners, but this time he may act differently.