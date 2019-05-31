Iran urges massive rallies for 'Al-Quds Day'

Iran on Thursday urged Muslims worldwide to hold massive rallies on Friday to mark Al-Quds Day in support of the Palestinians.

"The current circumstances in Palestine and the region require Muslim nations and governments to maintain their unity, solidarity and integrity against the Zionist regime (of Israel) more than ever," Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

"Muslims need to be vigilant against this common enemy (Israel) and to resist the conspiracies by Israel and its supporters," the statement said.

The statement urged Muslims worldwide to actively participate in Al-Quds Day rallies. Al-Quds Day is an annual event created by Iran's first Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khomenei, and observed on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Iran.

During Al-Quds Day, rallies are held around the world and are used to incite against Israelis and Jews.

Last year, ahead of the Al-Quds Day rallies, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on all Iranians to turn out for mass protests and send a message “to the usurper Zionist Regime [Israel] that they have not forgotten the Palestinian land and the Holy Quds and the freedom of the Holy Quds is still the holy cause of the Iranian people and all Muslims."

While he has been touted as a “moderate” in comparison to his predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad who called for Israel to be wiped off the map, Rouhani himself has in the past called Israel “illegitimate”.

Shortly after being elected in 2013, Rouhani called Israel an "old wound" that "should be removed". Iranian media later claimed that Rouhani’s remarks were distorted.

In Thursday’s statement, the Iranian foreign ministry also slammed the US administration’s so-called “Deal of the Century” aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"If the deal is implemented, it will be an eternal loss for Palestine and a major gain for its occupiers," the Iranian foreign ministry said, according to Xinhua.