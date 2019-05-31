PA calls on Congress to pressure Trump

PA cabinet leader urges Congress members to pressure President Trump to change his policy toward the PA.

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh is calling on members of the US Congress to sound their voices in order to save the two-state solution.

In a meeting in Ramallah on Thursday with Congressman Eliot Engel, who heads the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Shtayyeh stressed the importance of congressional pressure on the Trump administration to lift the sanctions on the PA and put an end to what he called the "economic war" against the PA.

"The two-state solution is in jeopardy because of the Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank, which will eliminate any possibility of establishing a Palestinian state," he warned.

"We asked a number of countries to recognize the state of Palestine within the 1967 borders in order to deal with the Israeli annexation plans and to preserve the two-state solution," continued Shtayyeh.

Israel, he claimed, has violated all the agreements it signed, and in particular the Paris Agreement (the economic agreement), when it offset the salaries of terrorists from the tax funds it collects on behalf of the PA.

In February, the Israeli Cabinet decided to implement the policy to offset the PA’s payments to terrorists.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas later reiterated that he would not accept partial payment of tax transfers owed by Israel and also stressed that he would not end the financial support for the families of terrorists who are imprisoned in Israel or who were eliminated while carrying out attacks against Israelis.