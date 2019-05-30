Netanyahu: Liberman brought down the right-wing government

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu slammed Yisrael Beyteinu leader Avigdor Liberman for preventing the formation of a right-wing government.

"Liberman brought down the national camp," Netanyahu said in a press conference to address the new elections Thursday night. "He says that he brought down a right-wing government over the draft law. He says [the issue] burns him. But he joined my government in 2016 when the draft law was much more favorable to the haredim. Then he did not say one word."

"Suddenly Liberman is against the haredim. Which Liberman, our Liberman? For 20 years he has been making deals with the haredim," the prime minister said.

According to Netanyahu, Liberman is under pressure due to poll numbers which show him losing seats in the Knesset. "Liberman is losing mandates and soon will drop below the threshold. So he looked for an issue that would keep him above the threshold."

"Suddenly someone who made deals with the haredim becomes anti-haredi. For a handful of seats, for a personal whim, Liberman is willing to take an entire country and throw it into a whirlwind of elections - unnecessary and wasteful elections."