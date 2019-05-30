

IDF completes destruction of main Hezbollah attack tunnel IDF announces 'flagship' attack tunnel dug by Hezbollah to infiltrate Israeli communities has been sealed. Arutz Sheva Staff,

IDF Spokesperson Hezbollah terror tunnel The IDF, in an effort led by the Northern Command and the 91st Division, completed the destruction of an attack tunnel that was dug by the Hezbollah terror organization, crossing into Israeli territory from Lebanon. The attack tunnel was dug from the Shi'ite village of Ramiyeh and was exposed by the IDF last January as part of Operation "Northern Shield".



Hezbollah planned to infiltrate Israel through the attack tunnel into Israeli communities near the border in order to harm civilians as part of its war plans.



The attack tunnel was neutralized by a pumping sealants after the tunnel was thoroughly investigated in recent months. The portion of the attack tunnel in Lebanese territory was destroyed and the whole structure was rendered useless.



This was a cross border attack tunnel belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization and neutralized by the IDF, following the other attack tunnels that were neutralized and destroyed in Operation "Northern Shield".



This tunnel was the flagship tunnel of the Hezbollah terror organization tunneling effort, in which Hezbollah invested the most resources and efforts. Infrastructure was installed in it that allowed for a prolonged stay of terrorists inside, efficient excavation capabilities and mobility of operatives.

