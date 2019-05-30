Florida Governor: Mueller inverted burden of proof

Ron DeSantis visits City of David, says Special Prosecutor Mueller was not supposed to exnoerate, but to decide whether to prosecute or not.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited the City of David archaeological dig in Jerusalem Thursday.

During his tour, DeSantis responded to the statement yesterday by Special Council Robert Mueller on his report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"Here's what I can tell you as a prosecutor: Prosecutors are not in the business of exonerating," DeSantis said in response to Mueller's assertion that he did not exonerate President Trump on the charge of obstruction of Justice. "If there's enough evidence to charge and prosecute you do it. If there's not, then that's the end of the story."

"I don't understand this inverting the standard to say 'well, we couldn't quite exonerate.' That's not the way it works. And so I think Attorney General Barr was correct in his analysis.

"There was definitely no collusion," he added. "Even the Democrats aren't pursuing collusion. What they are saying is that there was obstruction of the collusion investigation by firing Comey. I don't buy that, but no one at this point is even saying that there was any collusion."