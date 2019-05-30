Feiglin: We're open to alliances on the right

Zehut chair: Party will run in next election. 'Platform and principles are the same, but the style will be different and much more modest.'

Chairman of the Zehut party Moshe Feiglin said Thursday that his party would run for the 22nd Knesset in September.

"The platform is the same platform, the principles are the same principles, but the style will be different and much more modest," Feiglin said in an interview with Army Radio.

Feiglin noted that in contrast to the previous election, this time his party wants to connect with other political bodies. "In these elections we will consider connections with other parties on the right."

It should be noted that sources close to Chairman of the New Right party Naftali Bennett made it clear this week that he intends to run for the Knesset within the framework of the party, but will do so as part of a connection with other political bodies.

The two parties competed for the Knesset in the last elections and drew a significant share of votes, but neither succeeded in passing the threshold. Zehut lacked more than 10,000 votes to pass, while the New Right lacked only 1,450.