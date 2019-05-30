Will Ayelet Shaked run with Likud?

While sources close to the prime minister are reportedly checking the possibility, senior Likud officials are working to thwart the move.

Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have begun talks with Ayelet Shaked to secure her a place on the Likud list, according to a report Thursday on Kan Bet.

At the same time, however, senior Likud officials are reportedly working to prevent the move.

Last night, at a religious women's conference held at the initiative of the Tikva Foundation, Minister Shaked told participants that she intends to run in the upcoming Knesset elections, but it is not clear to her yet with which party.

Meanwhile, assessments in the political system are that Shaked and Bennett will not run in the upcoming elections on the same list.

According to estimates, Bennett intends to run in the upcoming elections as the leadership of the New Right party that he founded only a few months ago, but he will implement the intention only if he succeeds in joining another political body in a way that addresses the concern of otherwise wasted votes.