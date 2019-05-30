PA President Mahmoud Abbas: May Deal of the Century go to Hell

Says PA will not accept economic workshop in Bahrain or its results.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas spoke at an event honoring donors to the Mahmoud Abbas Foundation, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

In his address, which aired on Palestine TV on Tuesday, Abbas expressed his hope that the Deal of the Century – which he referred to as the "Deal of Shame" – will "go to Hell.”

He also said that the PA will not accept the economic workshop in Bahrain or its results because, according to him, the only way to solve the Palestinian issue is by dealing with the political issues.

Abbas said the workshop is nothing more than "illusions" and that the money promised to the Palestinians will never arrive, and he added that when the Palestinian cause is resolved, the Palestinians will not need foreign aid because they will have an independent and modern Palestinian state.