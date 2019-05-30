Bennett and Shaked likely to run on separate lists

Shaked intends to become a Likud member. Bennett intends to run as head of New Right but will try to join other parties.

The longstanding partnership between Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett may soon come to an end.

According to a report in the Yediot Aharonot newspaper, the two are likely to run on two separates lists in the upcoming elections.

Bennett wants to run for the Knesset as leader of the New Right party, but he will only do so if he succeeds in joining another right-wing party, the report said.

Shaked, meanwhile, has told her associates that she intends to become a member of the Likud. Party officials are working to secure Shaked a spot on the Likud list in the upcoming elections and have even suggested to the Prime Minister that he consider such a move.

Sources close to the Justice Minister said that Shaked has the option of running with either the New Right or the Likud, and that she was expected to decide in the next two weeks.