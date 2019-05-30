Seven dead in accident in the Danube River

Sightseeing boat collides with another vessel and sinks in the Danube River in Budapest.

Seven people are dead after a sightseeing boat carrying at least 32 South Korean passengers and two crew members collided with another vessel and sank in the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday.

Rescue officials said seven bodies had been recovered and at least 20 people were missing, according to The Associated Press.

Pal Gyorfi, spokesman for the National Ambulance Service, said seven people were rescued and transported to hospital in stable condition following the accident.

There was some confusion about the total number of people involved, noted AP. National police spokesman Kristof Gal said 33 South Koreans were on the boat, while the boat’s operator and others said it carried 32 passengers. The two crew members were identified as Hungarian.

Employees from the South Korean Embassy in Budapest were assisting Hungarian officials in identifying those rescued and the deceased.

Officials said searchers were checking the Danube for miles downriver from Budapest. The river was fast-flowing and rising as heavy rain continued in the city.

Dozens of rescue personnel, including from the military and divers, were involved in the search.