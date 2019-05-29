Florida Gov: BDS is driven by anti-Semitism

This afternoon, the Gush Etzion Regional Council in partnership with Hub Etzion and the Yes! Israel Project, hostedg Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Minister Gilad Erdan at a press conference and at a round table discussion with Gush Etzion community and business leaders. Governor DeSantis has taken a lead role in his position as governor of Florida to combat the anti-Israel BDS Movement.

Speaking to reporters about the importance of visiting Gush Etzion DeSantis said, “When you look at the history, Judea and Samaria are some of the most historic Jewish lands. You go back thousands and thousands of years. I had the opportunity on a previous trip to go look at the archeological digs in Shilo… You are talking about history that is really unparalleled, but then of course [history] that is very connective to the United States, but really western civilization as a whole…so I as somebody who has always appreciated history really appreciates how historic the lands around here really are.”

DeSantis, who was at the forefront of fighting against AirBnB’s discriminatory policy to delist Jewish owned properties in Judea and Samaria – ultimately forcing that company to reverse its policy, added, “Here is the thing that really frustrates me about BDS: this is such selective engagement here. You have people who would be willing to trade with Iran, the leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world, they have no problem [with them], but here they want to boycott the one Jewish democracy in the world. It’s the only place these people seem to get upset about. To me that just shows you that anti-Semitism is really driving the BDS movement, so in Florida we very much stand against BDS.”

Minister Erdan, speaking to DeSantis said, “Governor, you have been one of the greatest and most consistent friends of Israel and the US/Israel alliance. You promised that Florida, under your leadership would be the most pro-Israel State in America. And you’ve kept your promise. In the name of the government and the people of Israel, I want to thank you for all that you have done.”

Erdan added, “The connections you are building between Israel and Florida, will greatly benefit both sides. Our cooperation in the fields of water, agriculture, space and health, will improve the lives of our citizens and strengthen our economies.”

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman thanked the governor for his work against BDS pointing out that, “What we are seeing today is a different form of Anti-Semitism. It used to be that anti-Semites would target individual Jews, but now, they are targeting the Jewish National Identify – the State of Israel, as part of their tactics.” Mayor Ne’eman added, “What BDS is really doing, is not just targeting the Jews, but Western Values, and free market societies. I thank you for standing up against this, and for standing with Gush Etzion and with Israel.”