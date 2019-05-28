Liberman: We will not give up on our principles

Yisrael Beytenu chairman, MK Avigdor Liberman, stressed on Tuesday evening that he would not be prepared to accept any further compromise on the Draft Law.

"Even I, Avigdor Liberman, who has been in Israeli politics for many years and thought that I had seen everything, have been amazed in the past two days by the intensity of the pressures, paranoias and speculations I have been exposed to almost every minute,” he wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

“I would like to emphasize once again that I am not a vengeful man and I am not looking to bring down the Prime Minister. On the contrary, I worked for quite a few years alongside Mr. Binyamin Netanyahu and despite all the arguments and disagreements between us, I respect and appreciate the man,” he continued.

“I'm also not against the haredi public. I am in favor of the State of Israel, I am in favor of a Jewish state, but I am against a halakhic state,” stressed Liberman.

“I am not a salesman and I am not blackmailing. Everything I came to in life was by right and not by grace, and not by dirty tricks. I respect the voter's decision, and with the five mandates we received in the last elections, I have no right and I have no intention of demanding a rotation in the post of Prime Minister, not demanding to be Vice Premier or even Deputy Prime Minister.”

“Yisrael Beytenu has no intention of joining the Likud, not as a unit, not as individuals, and not to be assimilated into the ruling party. At the same time, we have no intention of giving up our principles and commitments to our voters. Therefore, the Draft Law is neither a caprice nor about ego nor about revenge, but the cornerstone of our policy. The proposal to transfer all the goals and the expiry of the law to a government decision is akin to cosmetics for stuffed animals. It is not a minor change; it is a major change. Therefore, we are adhering to our proposal - the second and third readings of the Draft Law in its original version, just as it was in the first reading, and that the haredi MKs will not participate in the vote. This is the proposal and nothing else," he concluded.