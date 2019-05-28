HP using Israeli cybersecurity technology on its new computers

In $150 billion deal, Israeli company provides malware protection software for HP's newest computers.

HP has started installing malware protection software on its new computers using an Israeli company’s technology.

Technology from Tel Aviv-based Deep Instinct Inc. is used to create HP Sure Sense that comes on the latest EliteBook and ZBook lines, HP announced.

The deal is valued at $150 million over four years, the Israeli business news website Calcalist reported, citing an unnamed source.

Sure Sense “enable(s) zero-time threat prevention against the most advanced cyber threats,” HP said in a statement. “By leveraging Deep Instinct’s deep learning-based threat prevention engine, HP Sure Sense provides real-time detection and prevention – coupled with anti-ransomware, behavioral protection.”