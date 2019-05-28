HP using Israeli cybersecurity technology on its new computers

HP has started installing malware protection software on its new computers using an Israeli company’s technology.
Technology from Tel Aviv-based Deep Instinct Inc. is used to create HP Sure Sense that comes on the latest EliteBook and ZBook lines, HP announced.
The deal is valued at $150 million over four years, the Israeli business news website Calcalist reported, citing an unnamed source.
Sure Sense “enable(s) zero-time threat prevention against the most advanced cyber threats,” HP said in a statement. “By leveraging Deep Instinct’s deep learning-based threat prevention engine, HP Sure Sense provides real-time detection and prevention – coupled with anti-ransomware, behavioral protection.”