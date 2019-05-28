Bill to dissolve Knesset approved in second and third reading

Likud source says MK Smotrich would have to be given Justice Ministry if coalition is formed at the last minute.

The special committee for the bill to dissolve the Knesset approved the motion for second and third reading on Tuesday. Tomorrow, at noon, the Knesset will begin its deliberations on the bill.

Meanwhile, a source in the Likud who has been involved in the negotiations told Channel 13 News that if an agreement is reached at the last minute to form a coalition then National Union chairman Bezalel Smotrich would have to be given the justice portfolio.

The official stated that Smotrich would be made Justice Minister despite Prime Minister Netanyahu's preference to give the portfolio to Likud MK Yariv Levin due to the lack of time before tomorrow's deadline to form the coalition.

Coalition negotiations with Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman have been deadlocked as Liberman continues to refuse any changes to the draft law to make the bill palpable to the haredi parties.