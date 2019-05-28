Kahlon: We will run with the Likud

Kulanu chairman Moshe Kahlon confirms party will run together with Likud if new elections are held, hopes it will not come to that.

Kulanu chairman Moshe Kahlon published an official statement Tuesday confirming that if new elections are held the Kulanu party will run on a joint list with the Likud party.

"We decided that if the elections for the 22nd Knesset are held, the Kulanu party run in a joint list with the Likud for the elections, and Kulanu will continue to be a social, national, rightist and state party and will preserve the values ​​for which it was founded."

However, the finance minister expressed the hope that within the next 30 hours, Prime Minister Netanyahu will succeed in forming a government and that the elections will not be advanced, "otherwise as finance minister I can say with full confidence, many hundreds of millions of shekels will be wasted in vain. They are needed elsewhere."

Kahlon's announcement was made after the Likud secretariat approved the Prime Minister's proposal for a merger with the list of "all of us" ahead of the upcoming elections.

Three members of the secretariat objected to the proposal that also included continuing the term of office of the existing list and current chairman, and one abstained.

In an attempt to convince secretariat members to approve the proposal reserving four seats for Kulanu faction members, Prime Minister Netanyahu said at the meeting: "Together with Kahlon we'll get more than 40 Knesset seats."

After the approval, Netanyahu thanked the members of the secretariat: "The unity between us has brought us victory against the media and the Left. I'm excited by the confidence you placed in me over the past few years and in this meeting. We go together, come what may, and together we'll win."

According to Prime Minister Netanyahu's proposal, Kulanu head Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon will be secured in fifth place on the Likud list for the next Knesset.