Samarian wine takes gold at prestigious intn'l competition

Gvaot winery of Samaria scores well in Decanter World Wine Awards in London. 'An impressive win.'

The Gvaot winery, located in Givat Harel in the Samaria hills, has taken a gold medal at the prestigious Decanter World Wine Awards in London.

The winery received a score of 95, considered high for the competition, for its “Gofna Cabernet Sauvignon,” which the tasting notes called a “brilliant warm-climate Cabernet.”

Eliav Miller, CEO of the winery, said in response, “I am excited by the impressive win, and promise my customers in Israel and around the world to continue the good, historic, up-to-date and renewed way of the wine world in Israel in general, and Samaria in particular."

Founded in 2005 by entrepreneur Amnon Weiss and Chief Winemaker Dr. Shivi Drori, an agronomist and researcher in viticulture and oenology at Ariel University, the winery says it “continues an ancient tradition of wine production in this mountainous [Samarian] area” to which “hundreds of antique wine presses scattered around the renewed vineyards bear witness.”