IDF confiscates illegal weapons in Hevron

The IDF on Monday night located and confiscated illegal weapons in Hevron, including an M-16 assault rifle and a gun.

The findings were transferred to security forces.

Separately, during IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shabak) searches in the Tapuah Junction area south of Shechem (Nablus), terror funds worth tens of thousands of shekels were seized by the troops and forces.

"This activity is part of the effort against terror funds," an IDF statement read.