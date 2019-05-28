Swastikas painted in front of Jewish barbershop in Argentina

Swastikas painted in front of barbershop with Hebrew name in neighborhood of Villa Crespo in Buenos Aires.

Swastikas were painted in front of a barbershop with the Hebrew name Javerim in the traditional Jewish neighborhood of Villa Crespo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, JTA reported on Monday.

The Javerim barbershop, which means friends, is run by Jewish hairdressers and is a neighborhood icon. The swastikas were discovered on Saturday morning.

In addition to the swastikas, a neo- Nazi pamphlet was hung near the store. The Federal Police and the Justice Department are investigating the incident.

Argentina’s national secretary for Human Rights, Claudio Avruj, on Sunday tweeted, “I repudiate the appearance of swastikas in the Javerim barbershop of Villa Crespo. I reject any type of discriminatory or xenophobic behavior, and I encourage you to continue working for an Argentina with a mosaic of identities where we all live together in peace and harmony.”

The incident is the latest in a wave on anti-Semitic incidents in the Argentinean capital.

Last week, a man wearing a kippah was beaten and subject to anti-Semitic epithets on a street in Buenos Aires.

Last month, a man broke into a synagogue in Buenos Aires during Friday evening services, threatened the worshipers and shouted anti-Semitic slogans and curses.

In February, nine gravestones in a Jewish cemetery in the northwestern city of San Luis were vandalized.

Anti-Semitic incidents in Argentina rose by 14 percent in 2017 over the previous year, according to a DAIA report, the most recent national statistics. Online anti-Semitic incidents made up 88 percent of the 2017 total, nearly double the 47 percent in 2014.