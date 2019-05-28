Arabs throw firebombs at firefighters

Fire breaks out in Jerusalem's Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood as a result of firebombs thrown by Arabs.

A fire broke out on Monday night in a wadi in the Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood of northern Jerusalem.

It appears as though the fire broke out as a result of firebombs thrown by Arabs from the Shuafat refugee camp.

Firefighters and rescue teams who arrived at the scent extinguished the flames and prevented the fire from approaching the homes of the Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood.

As the fire was extinguished, Arabs continued to throw firebombs at the firefighters.

This is the second consecutive night in which arson has occurred in this area.