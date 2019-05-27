No agreements at Netanyahu-Liberman meeting

Senior Likud official says conversation ended in 'explosion'. Haredi parties said they received signals elections would be held.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman Avigdor Liberman ended today's meeting with no agreement, senior Likud sources said.

They hinted that Prime Minister Netanyahu would announce in a statement in the Knesset at 20:00 that there was no choice but to repeat the elections.

A source in the haredi parties said the Likud had given its members signals that elections should be held as soon as possible.

From preliminary discussions on the subject, it appears that even the date of the elections is not in agreement. While the Likud wants to advance them to the end of August, Yisrael Beyteinu demands the elections be held at the earliest on September 10.

Earlier, the Knesset plenum approved the bill to dissolve the Knesset in preliminary reading.