Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and American Jewish businessman Sheldon Adelson and his wife Dr. Miriam Adelson were hosted at Ariel University Monday on the occasion of the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the University of Ariel and Florida State University.

Governor DeSantis received an honorary degree from the university in recognition of his efforts to strengthen the relationship between Florida State University and Ariel University.

Ariel University President Yehuda Danon spoke at the event. "Today is a special day for us. Today we are very grateful and honored to host a true friend of Ariel University and of the entire State of Israel. Our hosting of the governor today marks a new path for us. The signing of the memorandum of understanding with Florida State University is not only a symbolic event, but a milestone in establishing relations of friendship and closeness that will lead to the connection between two institutions for future cooperation and academic progress."

Photo: PR Governor DeSantis with the Adelsons

Dr. Miriam Adelson said that "Governor DeSantis is a true friend of the State of Israel. He supported the US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and he understands that we as Israelis have the right to right on our holy land. Here in Ariel, we are close to Shilo, the first capital of biblical Israel.:

"We are now in the heart of the Holy Land of Israel," said Governor DeSantis. "When you think about Israel's history and the tradition that connects Israel and the US, it's inspiring. On my last visit to Israel in 2014, the US embassy was in Tel Aviv and we were on the verge of signing a destructive agreement with Iran, and I am happy that today we have achieved real progress. We have an American embassy in Jerusalem with an American acceptance the sovereignty of the State of Israel on the Golan Heights and the agreement with Iran has been removed from the stage of history."

"I, personally, have fought Airbnb's discriminatory policy against Jewish-owned properties in Judea and Samaria, and only recently have they changed their discriminatory policy. I say here: BDS has no place in Florida The memorandum of understanding signed today between the University of Ariel and Florida State University is a blessed agreement that will bring these two institutions forward. I am happy to say that Florida is a very diverse state, but not when it comes to its unequivocal support for the State of Israel," DeSantis added.

Among the main points of the Memorandum of Understanding signed today between Ariel University and Florida State University, the institutions agreed to strengthen academic ties, establish academic and research collaborations, expand educational possibilities, enrich the learning environment and promote understanding among the various communities.