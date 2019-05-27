Lapid: 'Netanyahu obstacle to unity'

Blue and White Party co-Chairman Yair Lapid at the opening of their faction meeting in the Knesset said: “Netanyahu didn’t win the election. We have exactly the same number of seats as the Likud."

Lapid continued to say "if he fails to form a government then it passes to us. Let us form a government. The public wants a national unity government. Netanyahu is the obstacle to a unity government. If someone else stood at the head of Likud - anyone except Netanyahu - we could form a national unity government. Functioning - without extortion, without extremists, without billions in political bribes. That’s what the country wants. It’s the right thing. It’s what Netanyahu's trying to prevent.”



Yair Lapid concluded, “There are moments in the life of a nation when you just have to do the right thing. Instead of someone suspected of criminal offenses and interested only in himself, Israel needs a fair and clean government that gets things done for the public. A national unity government between Blue and White and Likud, led by any other Likud MK. This is the time. It's the right thing.”