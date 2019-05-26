Suspicion: Fire at Mevo Modi'im caused by arson

Firefighters opened investigation of fire that destroyed dozens of homes in village, now revealing suspicion that fire caused by arson.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services is investigating the suspicion that the fire that devastated Moshav Mevo Modi’im last week was caused by arson.

On Friday, teams of investigators, assisted by dogs and technological equipment, arrived at the scene and began an examination of the incident.

The investigation at Mevo Modi'im is being conducted concurrently with investigations opened at several other locations throughout the country where fires broke out.

The findings of the Mevo Modi’im investigation so far revealed that there were several fire foci in the area, raising the suspicion that the giant fire, which destroyed dozens of homes in the village, was the result of arson.

However, firefighters emphasize that the investigation is ongoing, and that the findings of the final investigation will be published later.