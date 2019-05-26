Sarah Halimi's murderer 'unfit to stand trial' due to marijuana

Simon Wiesenthal Centre Director for International Relations, Dr.Shimon Samuels, expressed to French Minister of Justice, Nicole Belloubet, that he was "sickened at the reopened ruling of the investigating magistrate in the 66-year-old Sarah Halimi case, to treat her self-confessed murderer as 'mentally unfit to stand trial due to his marijuana intoxication.'"

Halimi was cruelly murdered in 2017 after she was attacked by a Muslim terrorist while she was sleeping in her apartment. He stabbed her, yelled "Allahu Akbar," and then threw her from the third story to her death.

"It is just over a week since our congratulatory letter, regarding the 16 May police 'reconstruction' of the murder of 85 year old Holocaust survivor, Mireille Knoll. We had viewed this as a major step forward in the case."

Samuels argued, "Both crimes were irrefutably anti-Semitic, violently committed by their respective neighbours, shouting 'Allahu Akbar' during the killing."

"If justice is perverted and murder excused due to drug addiction, this sets a precedent for every drunk driver to be similarly acquitted."

"Such a judgment not only denies justice to the victims' families. It also encourages further anti-Semitic violence. We call for a full investigation into an absurd judicial procedure that scoffs at the values of the Republic," concluded Samuels.