Two of the fires were caused by electrical issues

Fires in Harel, Karmiya, caused by electrical issues, fire in 'Carlebach town' still being investigated.

The fires which broke out in central Harel and southern Karmiya were caused by an issue in the Israel Electric Company's cables, Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority said.

"The fire which broke out in Mevo Modi'im is still being investigated," the statement added.

Israel's firefighters are on high alert, and firefighting planes extinguished a reignited blaze near the Beit Shemesh-area Tarum.

Route 44, which was closed for nearly a day due to fires, has been reopened.

In Kibbutz Harel, where the flames consumed six homes, two firefighting planes and one helicopter are fighting a fire reignited by the winds.

During the afternoon, a brush fire broke out to the west of the town of Negohot, in the south Hevron hills, forcing the evacuation of one of the neighborhoods.

Nine people suffered light injuries due to smoke inhalation, and one of them was transferred to Be'er Sheva's Soroka Hospital. Firefighting teams succeeded in extinguishing the flames after two hours.

Another brush fire, near the Elias Junction and the towns of Beit Aryeh and Peduel, forced the closure of Route 60 in both directions.