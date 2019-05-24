Israel inaugurates INS Magen ship in Germany

The INS Magen, the first Sa'ar 6 corvette, was officially named at a Kiel, Germany, ceremony.

The ceremony was led by Navy Commander Eli Sharvit, Defense Ministry Head of Procurement Avi Dadon, Navy Material Command head Yossi Ashkenazi, project head Brigadier-General Erez, INS Magen Commander Lieutenant Colonel Baruch, commanders and soldiers who took part in the project, and shipyard employees.

The launch included the customary breaking a bottle of champagne on the ship's bow, an act carried out by the Navy commander's wife, Etti Sharvit.

The Sa'ar 6 corvettes, including the INS Magen, will significantly increase the strength of Israel's missile boat flotilla, and they will serve as the "tip of the spear" in protecting strategic Israeli interests.

The Sa'ar 6 corvettes are equipped with equipment and abilities which break the equality and provide support for operational offenses which will be used to defend Israel.

INS Magen Credit: Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

"Today, when we give the missile corvette a Hebrew name - the INS Magen - we add another signficant brick to our country's protective wall. Building watercraft is like going on a long, many-year trip. One step after another we walk a complex path which presents many challenges and requires close cooperation with many others along the way. I would like to thank all our partners in this journey, both in the Navy and outside of it," Eli Sharvit said.

"Just one year ago we stood here at a ceremony marking cutting the first metal, and here, a year later, we are standing in awe of the first of four ships, the INS Magen," Dadon added. "This unusual achievement is thanks to the hard work of Navy commanders and those in the Defense Ministry. Together with our partners in the German shipyard, you turned a dream into reality. This will dramatically influence the amount of power the Navy has."

Thyssenkrupp CEO Rolf Wirtz said, "We are very proud to contribute to Israel's security. The Sa'ar 6 ships are the most advanced and largest in the Israeli Navy. The Israeli industry will put together the final systems, and these ships will greatly aid the country's economy."