Residents evacuated due to fires can return home

Italy, Croatia, Greece and Cyprus agree to send firefighting aircraft to help Israel take control of the raging fires.

Following an assessment of the situation by police, fire extinguishing services and other bodies, it was determined that beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, residents of Shilat, Gamzu and Kfar Daniel would be allowed to return to their homes. The residents had been evacuated from their homes on Thursday due to multiple fires.

Road 443 will remain blocked to traffic between the Ben Shemen interchange and Modi'in.

Meanwhile, four countries - Italy, Croatia, Greece and Cyprus - have expressed willingness to send firefighting aircraft to help Israel take control of the fire.

The heat wave will continue today with unseasonably extreme temperatures throughout the country. In the afternoon, winds will intensify and there may be sandstorms in the south of the country.

Some relief from the heat wave is expected, especially along the coastal plain. Cooler air will be felt upon nightfall in most parts of the country. On Saturday there will be a sharp decline in temperatures.