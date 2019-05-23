Litzman accuses police of brutality against autistic haredi teen

Deputy Health Minister Litzman speaks with parents of boy who was beaten by police. 'A serious incident that cannot be ignored.'

Deputy Health Minister MK Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) blasted police conduct during a haredi protest Wednesday after an autistic haredi teen was injured by Border Policemen and sustained a facial injury.

The incident occurred in the Makor Baruch neighborhood of Jerusalem Wednesday evening when haredi demonstrators clashed with police during the dismantling of an unauthorized bonfire celebrating the Lag Ba'Omer holiday.

In a video of the incident, the teen can be heard crying “Mommy, I want to go home” and “Help, save me," as he is hit by officers.

Litzman expressed concern over the boy's health and medical condition, offering his support to the family.

"I informed the police that the footage of the incident proves beyond any doubt that this is an unnecessary attack which constitutes abuse of a helpless person. This is a serious case that cannot be ignored," the deputy health minister said to the teen's parents.

According to police the incident occurred Wednesday as they shut down unauthorized bonfires in the Makor Baruch neighborhood of Jerusalem. During the operation, a police spokesperson said, the officers were confronted by dozens of rioters and were violently attacked, including the throwing of stones and other objects.

"An initial investigation into the incident revealed that during the operation a young man attacked one of the policewomen," the police spokesperson said Thursday. "During his arrest, the suspect resisted and was wounded in the face. Immediately after his arrest, and upon noticing his disability, the police officer who was present in the area decided to release him immediately and was he treated at the scene by Magen David Adom. At the same time, the circumstances of the incident are being thoroughly investigated," the police said.