Defense portfolio to return to Liberman

Liberman set to return to defense ministry, and has already met, with PM's approval, with chief of staff and Shin Bet head.

Last night, Yediot Aharonot learned that after a long meeting between Netanyahu and Yisrael Beytenu, they reached an agreement in principle that if Liberman's party joined the coalition, he would assume the post of defense minister, the post in which he served in the previous government before resigning.

The report said that significant progress with Liberman regarding his demands to manage the defense portfolio was came in accordance with various basic guidelines regarding the treatment of Hamas in the Gaza Strip "in order not to return to the starting point after he had already decided to resign from this position," according to negotiators.

In addition, it appears that Liberman's party, which received five seats in the last elections, will also receive the absorption portfolio for Number 2 in Yisrael Beytenu, Oded Forer, who previously served as director-general of the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption.

Yesterday, Hadashot Reshet reported that Liberman met with the chief of staff with the approval of Netanyahu and also held talks with the heads of the defense establishment, including the head of the Shin Bet.

The Likud negotiating team suggested that the haredi parties approve the draft law as it is. However, the government will be able to change or reduce the recruitment targets, thereby "playing with the law" after its approval by the Knesset, so that it will not harm the haredim.