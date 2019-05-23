Deputy Chief of Staff participates in NATO conference

The Deputy Chief of the IDF General Staff, Major General Eyal Zamir, participated this week in the NATO Chiefs of Defense Conference, held in Brussels, on behalf of the Israel Defense Forces, the IDF said.

During the conference, he held meetings with the heads of regional and NATO militaries to discuss existing cooperation programs and strategic issues. In addition, he met with NATO military leadership as well as other NATO officials.



Israel is an active partner in NATO’s Mediterranean Dialogue. As part of this, the IDF and NATO share a bilateral cooperation program, including maritime exercises and shared learning engagements.



The Israeli delegation included the Head of the IDF International Cooperation Unit (IDF/ICU), Brigadier General Erez David Maisel, and the Israeli Defense Attaché to Brussels (also responsible for NATO), Colonel Nir Omer.