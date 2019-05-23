'Do not allow Israel to turn into Turkey'

Activists from the Blue and White party on Wednesday evening demonstrated outside the homes of Minister Gilad Erdan, Minister Yisrael Katz and MK Nir Barkat against the Likud's intention to promote legislation that prevent any possibility of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu being put on trial.

In the past week, Blue and White activists have demonstrated outside the homes of Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, MK Gideon Sa'ar, MK Moshe Kahlon, MK Avigdor Liberman and MK Avi Dichter.

The Blue and White party said, “More than one million and one hundred thousand Israeli citizens who voted Blue and White in the last elections are relying on us not to allow Netanyahu to destroy democracy. On Saturday night, we will all demonstrate - Knesset members, public figures and citizens, we will go out to the streets to call on the respectable members of the coalition to block Netanyahu's plan to turn Israel into Turkey. The Knesset is not a city of refuge and there is no person who is above the law."

Blue and White MK Boaz Toporovsky declared, "We will not allow Netanyahu to turn Israel into an Erdogan-style Turkey. We will fight for the character and values ​​of the State of Israel using all the legal means available to us."

Tomer Wiener, chairman of the Blue and White Youth, added, "We will not remain silent because our country has changed its face. We know that there are quite a few MKs from the future coalition who do not agree with Netanyahu's attempt to sabotage democracy. We are here to remind them every day that there is another option. If the citizens are important to them, they must not become Bibi's puppets."

The protests are over the so-called “Immunity Law” proposed by the Likud, which would granting sitting prime ministers immunity from prosecution while they remain in office.

The bill, which was initiated by Likud MK Miki Zohar, was placed on the Knesset table earlier this week after having been submitted to the previous Knesset but not being promoted.